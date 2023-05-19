Bawku Crisis: 'We welcome Akufo-Addo's call on eminent chiefs to find long-lasting solution' — Mamprugu Youth

Following the conflict in Bawku, a group calling itself Mamprugu Youth Association Accra-Chapter has held a press conference to welcome President Akufo Addo's call on Otumfour Osei Tutu II and other traditional leaders to find a lasting solution to the Bawku clashes.6

Speaking to Journalists on behalf of the group, Ishaq Ibrahim, Barrister of the Law England and Ghana and Lecturer at UPSA Law School said political will is not the lasting solution rather traditional solution is needed to end this conflict.

The press conference he said is in relation to the government's proposal of inviting eminent chiefs like Otumfour Osei Tutu and some other Traditional leaders in finding long-lasting solutions to the crisis.

"We welcome the government's proposal that they should involve eminent chiefs and other traditional leaders in search of a long-lasting solution to the Bawku crisis. This has always been what we have been asking for because the conflict has no political solution it is only the traditional solution that will work; if you put a political solution they are temporary measures the long-lasting measures.

"We the youth of Mamprugu believe will help resolve the conflict is to engage chiefs and for this reason, is why we are welcoming the president's appeal to the Ashanti Hene to get involve helping resolve the Bawku crisis just as he has helped resolve Dabon crisis, we welcome it," Ishaq Ibrahim said.

According to him, the people of Manprugu have always been peace-loving people, and a peaceful way of resolving the conflict is the way forward. He added that the people of Mamprugu are ready to have a dialogue to resolve the conflict.