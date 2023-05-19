ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku Crisis: 'We welcome Akufo-Addo's call on eminent chiefs to find long-lasting solution' — Mamprugu Youth

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
General News Bawku Crisis: 'We welcome Akufo-Addo's call on eminent chiefs to find long-lasting solution' — Mamprugu Youth
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Following the conflict in Bawku, a group calling itself Mamprugu Youth Association Accra-Chapter has held a press conference to welcome President Akufo Addo's call on Otumfour Osei Tutu II and other traditional leaders to find a lasting solution to the Bawku clashes.6

Speaking to Journalists on behalf of the group, Ishaq Ibrahim, Barrister of the Law England and Ghana and Lecturer at UPSA Law School said political will is not the lasting solution rather traditional solution is needed to end this conflict.

The press conference he said is in relation to the government's proposal of inviting eminent chiefs like Otumfour Osei Tutu and some other Traditional leaders in finding long-lasting solutions to the crisis.

"We welcome the government's proposal that they should involve eminent chiefs and other traditional leaders in search of a long-lasting solution to the Bawku crisis. This has always been what we have been asking for because the conflict has no political solution it is only the traditional solution that will work; if you put a political solution they are temporary measures the long-lasting measures.

"We the youth of Mamprugu believe will help resolve the conflict is to engage chiefs and for this reason, is why we are welcoming the president's appeal to the Ashanti Hene to get involve helping resolve the Bawku crisis just as he has helped resolve Dabon crisis, we welcome it," Ishaq Ibrahim said.

According to him, the people of Manprugu have always been peace-loving people, and a peaceful way of resolving the conflict is the way forward. He added that the people of Mamprugu are ready to have a dialogue to resolve the conflict.

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

Ahmed Suale was killed in similar styled case after meeting AG to give testimony against Nyantakyi — Anas Ahmed Suale was killed in similar styled case after meeting AG to give testimony...

1 hour ago

Bright Simonsleft and late Kumawu MP, Philip Basoa Kumawu by-election: Pressure on NPP Majority as defeat looms — Bright Simons

1 hour ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah NDC’s view that Ghana should have requested IMF support in 2021 was poor advise ...

1 hour ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George I’m accused of money laundering abroad because I support anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam ...

1 hour ago

New water tariff approved by PURC takes effect from June 1 New water tariff approved by PURC takes effect from June 1

1 hour ago

Bawku Crisis: 'We welcome Akufo-Addo's call on eminent chiefs to find long-lasting solution' — Mamprugu Youth Bawku Crisis: 'We welcome Akufo-Addo's call on eminent chiefs to find long-lasti...

2 hours ago

Whoever dragged James Gyakye Quayson to court has done us a great disservice – Assin North residents Whoever dragged James Gyakye Quayson to court has done us a great disservice – A...

2 hours ago

Parliament to petition Local Govt on behalf of struggling Akyemansa district Parliament to petition Local Govt on behalf of struggling Akyemansa district

2 hours ago

IMFs 3bn bailout will adversely affect the vulnerable – Prof. Godfred Bokpin IMF’s $3bn bailout will adversely affect the vulnerable – Prof. Godfred Bokpin

2 hours ago

Is Tithing Mandated in the New Testament? Is Tithing Mandated in the New Testament?

Latest: News
body-container-line