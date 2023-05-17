ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana has 22.8 million internet subscriptions with 71.94% penetration rate – NCA reveals

Technology Ghana has 22.8 million internet subscriptions with 71.94 penetration rate – NCA reveals
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has disclosed that Ghana has a significant number of internet subscriptions with a convincing penetration rate.

Speaking at a Forum to mark the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023 on Wednesday, May 17, Deputy Director General for Technical Operations of NCA, Prof. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng revealed that Ghana recorded over 22.8million internet subscriptions with 71.94% penetration rate early this year.

“At the beginning of this year, there were over 22.8 million internet subscriptions in Ghana with a penetration rate of 71.94%. This signifies a major increase in connectivity as compared to previous years,” he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Yeboah-Boateng stressed that regardless of the progress, Ghana needs to improve, especially as the country pledged to empower Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

He said, “We have made progress, however, there is still room for improvement as we seek and have pledged to empower LDCs to connect to the rest of the world. Government cannot do this single-handedly and this is the rationale behind the government's creation of an enabling environment for investment and for the private sector to thrive.”

The National Communications Authority under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), joined the rest of the world today to mark this year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

This year's global focus is on "Empowering the Least Developed Countries through Information and Communication Technologies."

The Forum by the NCA to commemorate the day provided an opportunity for the public and private sectors to brainstorm on how collaboration can help accelerate universal connectivity and digital transformation.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address current economic crisis – IMF We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address current economic crisis ...

44 minutes ago

We have components to determine reduction of fares — Transport Operators react to 10 fare reduction We have components to determine reduction of fares — Transport Operators react t...

56 minutes ago

3 billion IMF deal firmly positions Ghana toward resilient recovery – Finance Ministry $3 billion IMF deal firmly positions Ghana toward resilient recovery – Finance M...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and expunged Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson ‘Supreme Court's ruling on Assin North MP baffling, a blow to democracy’ — Minor...

1 hour ago

We need political action not legal — Xavier-Sossu reacts to Assin North MP's expulsion from parliament We need political action not legal — Xavier-Sossu reacts to Assin North MP's exp...

1 hour ago

Nigerian lesbian ties knot with female lover in US Nigerian lesbian ties knot with female lover in US

2 hours ago

John Setor Dumelo, Ghanaian farmer and actor Someday I will establish a low-interest loan bank for farmers — John Dumelo

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement A stupid country with weak men as judges, prosecutors and presidents – Oliver Ba...

2 hours ago

Mr. Joe Jackson IMF deal: Approval of programme means gov’t must stop eating fat meals and eat ‘...

2 hours ago

Hon. Masawudu Mubarick, the defeated Asawase PC Aspirant Asawase primaries: Muntaka has my full support — Mubarick breaks silence

Latest: News
body-container-line