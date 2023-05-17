Ghana has 22.8 million internet subscriptions with 71.94% penetration rate – NCA reveals

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has disclosed that Ghana has a significant number of internet subscriptions with a convincing penetration rate.

Speaking at a Forum to mark the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023 on Wednesday, May 17, Deputy Director General for Technical Operations of NCA, Prof. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng revealed that Ghana recorded over 22.8million internet subscriptions with 71.94% penetration rate early this year.

“At the beginning of this year, there were over 22.8 million internet subscriptions in Ghana with a penetration rate of 71.94%. This signifies a major increase in connectivity as compared to previous years,” he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Yeboah-Boateng stressed that regardless of the progress, Ghana needs to improve, especially as the country pledged to empower Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

He said, “We have made progress, however, there is still room for improvement as we seek and have pledged to empower LDCs to connect to the rest of the world. Government cannot do this single-handedly and this is the rationale behind the government's creation of an enabling environment for investment and for the private sector to thrive.”

The National Communications Authority under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), joined the rest of the world today to mark this year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

This year's global focus is on "Empowering the Least Developed Countries through Information and Communication Technologies."

The Forum by the NCA to commemorate the day provided an opportunity for the public and private sectors to brainstorm on how collaboration can help accelerate universal connectivity and digital transformation.