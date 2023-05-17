Passengers in Krach East  yet to enjoy 10% reduction in transport fares   

Transport fares have not been reduced by 10 per cent in Krachi East Municipality after Road Transport Operators announced a cutback in the prices of petroleum products.

The reduction in fares is commensurate with prevailing fuel prices on the market and it follows engagements between transport operators and the Ministry of Transport.

Mr Moro Sanda, Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Krachi East, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, directives have not been received yet and would act as soon as they received.

Checks conducted by GNA on taxis and other vehicle drivers, who commute within the Municipality were yet to implement the new fares.

The drivers claimed that they had not received the new pricing list from their leadership as of Wednesday, hence their inability to implement the new fares.

Mr Isaac Gyagri, a taxi driver and some others were, however, hopeful that the GPRTU would offer them the new price list to guide the implementation of the new fares.

In Dambai, the price of petrol per litre at Goil, the market leader of the oil marketing companies (OMCs) is now GHC12.30 from the previous price of GHC12.64 recorded on Tuesday, May 16, while diesel is selling at GHC 12.30 per litre from the previous price of GHC 12.64.

Alinco oil is also now selling a litre of petrol at GHC 11.50 from the old price of GHC 11.70, while diesel is selling at GHC 11.50 from the previous price of GHC 11.70.

GNA visit to Star Oil sighted a reduction of petrol per litre at GHC 11. 59 from the old price of GHC 11.99, while diesel is selling at GHC 11.59 as compared to the old price of GHC 11.99.

It is believed the 10 per cent would cut back on prices of the commodity and go to affect prices of goods and services.

GNA