Gomoa Central District Assembly presents 1,250 dual desks to GES to ease congestion in classrooms

The Gomoa Central District Assembly has presented a total of 1,250 dual desks to the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to ease congestion in classrooms, DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has announced.

Addressing the First Ordinary Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Second Assembly held at Gomoa Afransi recently, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo disclosed that the dual desks would be distributed to some selected schools in the District.

According to the DCE, the Ghana Education Service would provided the needed support to upgrade the infrastructure deficits of schools in the Gomoa Central District.

"One critical problem facing our schools is inadequate furniture. To address the challenge, we have procured 500 dual desks for distribution to selected schools.

"Additionally, upon appeal to the Ministry of Education through our Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah, we taken delivery of 750 dual desks to be given to schools as our efforts to solve the problem once and for all. I believe this will help improve teaching and learning in our schools," he stated.

He stressed that the Assembly will once again liaise with the office of the Member of Parliament to seek support from Non-Govermental Organizations (NGOs), corporate bodies and benevolent individuals to renovate dilapidated schools in the District.

"I assure you that soon, Gomoa Central would be one of the best places to pursue education. The Assembly is hopeful that by the end of the year 2024, the percentage of Girl-child participation in formal education will be 100% in the District.

"I therefore entreat Assembly Members to put effort in educating their electorates on the need to educate the Girl-child," he added.

On security situation in the District, the DCE bemoaned the growing substance abuse among the youth that deliquently take place in some of the pubs dotted in the communities.

He appealed to the Assembly Members, Nananom and opinion leaders to support the security agencies by reporting crimes such as drug abuses and child trafficking in their vicinity for quick intervention by the security agencies.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo further announced that the Assembly was undertaking development projects across the District.

He mentioned construction of District Police station at Gomoa Obuasi, construction of 1No 6-unit classroom Block at Gomoa Lome, construction of 2-unit Kindergarten block at Gomoa Nsuem, construction of 2-unit Kindergarten block at Gomoa Awombrew and completion of District Court complex at Gomoa Afransi.

"It is the vision of the Assembly to extend development to all areas and places in the District through provision of social amenities and facilities.

"This year, the Assembly is envisages reshaping unassessed roads to make them motorable for both pedestrians and motorists in the District.

"Water, they say is life, therefore quality life also depends on access to qualify water. The Assembly this year, through the Community Rural Development Unit will provide electricity to power 10 Mechanized Boreholes within the District.

In addition, all boreholes that have become faulty will be repaired by the Assembly to allow people to access portable drinking water," he emphasized.

Others issues that came up at the meeting including activities of Fulani Herdsmen which was a great concern to some Assembly Members over destruction of farm crops. They urged Nananom to as a matter of urgency call family heads (Ebusuampayinfo) who sell lands meant for farming activities to the Fulani cattle owners.

Others issues include petty chieftancy disputes creating insecurity in some communities in the District, insufficient services rendered by management of public utility companies namely Ghana Water Company and Electricity Company of Ghana.

Present were the Gomoa Central District Director of the Ghana Education Service, Madam Theodora Abalo who received the dual desks on behalf of GES and other Heads of Department and Agencies.