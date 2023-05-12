ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kuntenase D/A Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks in classrooms

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Kuntenase DA Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks in classrooms
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Students of Kuntenase D/A Basic School in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region are living in fear over constant snake attacks in the school.

The students according to reports have been attacked by four snakes in the last month causing fear and panic among teachers and students in the facility.

What has caused anxiety among parents is that all four snakes were seen in the classroom of basic one students who are too young to deal with such situations.

This was disclosed by the chairperson of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), Mr Kenneth Owusu when the Chief Executive Officer for Guan Herbal and Spiritual Center, Dr Guan Bay presented teaching and learning materials worth over Ghc10,000 to the school.

The items include 40 mono desks, a projector and a screen to improve teaching and learning in the school.

For his part, Dr Guan Bay said the donation was done upon a passionate request from students and parents in the school.

He added that most of the students were finding it difficult to learn due to the lack of desks.

To solve the problem, Dr Guan Bay pledged to help the school with new desks.

He called on old students of the school and other stakeholders in the education sector to visit and support the students as government alone cannot provide all the needs of the school.

Mr Kenneth Owusu thanked Dr Guan Bay for his kind gesture, adding that, the donation will go a long way to help students in the school.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kumasi Racecourse Traders summon Sam Pyne, KMA to Asantehemaas court over poor state of the market Kumasi Racecourse Traders summon Sam Pyne, KMA to Asantehemaa’s court over poor ...

1 hour ago

Kuntenase DA Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks in classrooms Kuntenase D/A Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks i...

1 hour ago

Total darkness as ECG cuts power to Kejetia new market over GHS5.9million debt Total darkness as ECG cuts power to Kejetia new market over GHS5.9million debt

1 hour ago

Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

1 hour ago

Smoke billows in Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the forces of two rival generals. By - AFP Sudan warring sides make humanitarian promise but no truce

1 hour ago

Nsutam and Bunso residents clash over land ownership of land at Bunso Junction Video Nsutam and Bunso residents clash over land ownership of land at Bunso Junction [...

1 hour ago

Princess Owusu Ansah, Ghanaian teenager jailed 3 years over boiled water attack on a friend Ghanaian teenager in UK jailed 3years for hot water attack on friend over boyfri...

2 hours ago

OB Amponsah, Ghanaian comedian “Surviving Nana Addo" should be a documentary on Netflix or Pebble – OB Amponsah...

2 hours ago

Youre just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from NPP — Mahama You’re just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from N...

2 hours ago

'Anybody thinking that there will be a miracle under Akufo-Addo is just tickling himself, dreaming' — Mahama 'Anybody thinking that there will be a miracle under Akufo-Addo is just tickling...

Latest: News
body-container-line