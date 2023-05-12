Kuntenase D/A Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks in classrooms

Students of Kuntenase D/A Basic School in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region are living in fear over constant snake attacks in the school.

The students according to reports have been attacked by four snakes in the last month causing fear and panic among teachers and students in the facility.

What has caused anxiety among parents is that all four snakes were seen in the classroom of basic one students who are too young to deal with such situations.

This was disclosed by the chairperson of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), Mr Kenneth Owusu when the Chief Executive Officer for Guan Herbal and Spiritual Center, Dr Guan Bay presented teaching and learning materials worth over Ghc10,000 to the school.

The items include 40 mono desks, a projector and a screen to improve teaching and learning in the school.

For his part, Dr Guan Bay said the donation was done upon a passionate request from students and parents in the school.

He added that most of the students were finding it difficult to learn due to the lack of desks.

To solve the problem, Dr Guan Bay pledged to help the school with new desks.

He called on old students of the school and other stakeholders in the education sector to visit and support the students as government alone cannot provide all the needs of the school.

Mr Kenneth Owusu thanked Dr Guan Bay for his kind gesture, adding that, the donation will go a long way to help students in the school.