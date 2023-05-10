Twitter to add voice and video calling features soon — Elon Musk

Twitter users will soon enjoy a more enhanced user experience on the platform as the company is set to introduce new features, including voice and video calls.

The announcement was made by the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, in a tweet in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 10.

In the tweet, Mr. Musk revealed that users could now reply to any message in a thread and use any emoji reaction, regardless of how old the message is.

He also announced the release of encrypted Direct Messages (DMs) V1.0, which will ensure that users' messages remain private and secure.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk said in a portion of his tweet.

The new features are expected to be a significant boost to the user experience on the microblogging app, which has over 368 million monthly active users.

With the introduction of voice and video chat, users will have more options for communicating with their followers and friends on the platform.

The encrypted DMs, which will be released soon, will also ensure that users' messages remain private and secure, a welcome development at a time when concerns about data privacy are at an all-time high.