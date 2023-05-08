Social Welfare trains, inaugurates community Child Protection Committee at Dormaa East

The Dormaa East District Assembly (DEDA) through its Social Welfare and Community Development (SOCD) has on Wednesday May 3, 2023 trained and inaugurated an eleven-member Community Child Protection Committee at Wamfie, the District capital.

The committee which has replica committees in all the Area Councils of the District, has become necessary following the high rise of moral decadence, teenage pregnancies, substance abuse and addictions and HIV/AIDS cases in the District.

The District in collaboration with United Nations and Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through the setting up of the committees in the district hopes to find solution to the fallen standards of its societal values.

Membership of the committee include a teacher, health worker, police, assembly member, a school child who would serve as a role model for colleague school children (promising child), Christian/Muslim leader and representatives from youth group, women’s group and traditional authority.

They were taken through child rights and responsibilities, child protection and the avenues to ensure it, and how best their objectives as a committee can be achieved.

The committee is expected among other things to use every platform available to create awareness of child protection in the community, collect data on issues related to child protection, monitor and report child protection cases to Social Welfare, DOVVSU, Court and other related agencies, assist to prevent violence against children and meet quarterly with the District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) which is made up of all stakeholder heads; to discuss reports collated on child protection.

The Head of the Social Welfare and Community Development Unit, Madam Martha Gmanyami who led the training and did the inauguration said the programme which is being funded by UNICEF would go a long way to help deal with the social vices that put children into danger. She added it would also ensure discipline and responsible lifestyle.