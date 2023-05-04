If they don’t give you a seat at the table take your own seat — Otiko Djaba charges women

Former Gender Minister, Otiko Afisah Djaba

Former Gender Minister, Otiko Afisah Djaba has made a case for women to be treated well in the country.

Speaking in an engagement on GTV on Wednesday, May 3, she argued that without women at the helm of affairs Ghana cannot develop.

“Women are extremely important to the development of this country. If we continue to hold women back with unequal pay, if we continue to hold women back with abuse and disrespect, I’m telling you this, the development of Ghana will never be the way we want it to be,” the former Gender Minister said.

Otiko Afisah Djaba further urged the government to learn from Switzerland and Rwanda and treat women better. She believes that this will contribute immensely to the development of the country.

In an advise, Otiko Afisah Djaba admonished women to fight for their rights to earn what they deserve.

“I am where I am because I’m a woman, I enjoy being a woman, I have fought a good fight to be a woman. It’s not easy to be a woman. It’s not easy. When you are a woman you have to work extra hard and so when we fast-track to 2023, the time has come for us to give women a seat. And women, if they don’t give you a seat take your own seat. Fight for your rights and show that the way we bring up our children that’s the way we bring up this Ghana. Women have been too quiet,” she bemoaned.