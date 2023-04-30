ModernGhana logo
30.04.2023 Social News

Parts of Techiman flooded after 5-hour downpour; one dead, two rescued

Parts of Techiman flooded after 5-hour downpour; one dead, two rescued
30.04.2023 LISTEN

Some parts of Techiman in the Bono East Region were left flooded following heavy rainfall.

The havoc which occurred on Thursday, 27 April, 2023 started from 4:00pm to 9:00pm

The 5 hours of flooding left most residents and motorists stranded.

42 houses, 6 electricity poles and a school block were affected at Ahembroniso. Other areas such as Sansama, Ahenfie, Anyinabrem, Abanimu and other suburbs of the Techiman South Municipality were greatly affected by the rain.

Some residents who spoke to this portal disclosed that they may lose their farm produce because they fear they cannot transport the food stuff from their farms to marketplaces.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director for Techiman South, Mr Eric Aseidu, says one Mr Yussif Issaka met his untimely death due to the heavy downpour.

He however applauded the Techiman Municipal Fire Command for their yeoman’s work as they made two separate rescues in the midst of the downpour.

For his part, the Techiman municipal fire commander, DO III Henry Esson urged the residents to change their attitude towards managing natural disasters.

He said, dumping rubbish into the gutter serves as a catalyst for floods.

Elvis Anokye
Elvis Anokye

News ContributorPage: ElvisAnokye

