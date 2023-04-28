I will be disappointed if you abandon Kumawu roads after attending the funeral rites of the late MP — Kumawuhene tells gov't

The paramount chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II, has urged the NPP-led government to complete the ongoing road construction in the area.

He said government who plied the road to the funeral have personally experienced the horrible nature of the road which is enough to convince them to do something urgently.

According to Kumawuhene, the completion of the roads will boost the trust and confidence of the people in government.

Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua II made these remarks when Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at his palace as part of his visit to observe the one-week funeral celebration of the late MP.

Kumawuhene said he would be disappointed if the government failed to complete the town roads after the funeral rites of the late MP.

He further heaped praises on Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for his contribution to the nation building especially the "Gold for Oil policy."