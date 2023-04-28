ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I will be disappointed if you abandon Kumawu roads after attending the funeral rites of the late MP — Kumawuhene tells gov't

Social News I will be disappointed if you abandon Kumawu roads after attending the funeral rites of the late MP — Kumawuhene tells gov't
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The paramount chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II, has urged the NPP-led government to complete the ongoing road construction in the area.

He said government who plied the road to the funeral have personally experienced the horrible nature of the road which is enough to convince them to do something urgently.

According to Kumawuhene, the completion of the roads will boost the trust and confidence of the people in government.

Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua II made these remarks when Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at his palace as part of his visit to observe the one-week funeral celebration of the late MP.

Kumawuhene said he would be disappointed if the government failed to complete the town roads after the funeral rites of the late MP.

He further heaped praises on Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for his contribution to the nation building especially the "Gold for Oil policy."

Elvis Anokye
Elvis Anokye

News ContributorPage: ElvisAnokye

Top Stories

3 hours ago

CR: NDC accuses NPP of destroying Naa Koryoo billboards in Awutu Senya East C/R: NDC accuses NPP of destroying Naa Koryoo billboards in Awutu Senya East

4 hours ago

If you drive without a valid licence, DVLA will now impound your vehicle effective May 1 If you drive without a valid licence, DVLA will now impound your vehicle effecti...

4 hours ago

Mahama's rationalisation of cocoa farms being swapped for galamsey contemptuous – COCOBOD replies Mahama's rationalisation of cocoa farms being swapped for galamsey contemptuous ...

4 hours ago

Verdict in Gregory Afoko, Asabke case highlights challenges with jury system – AG Verdict in Gregory Afoko, Asabke case highlights challenges with jury system – A...

4 hours ago

Abu Jinapor defends Kojo Oppong Nkrumah over Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs report Abu Jinapor defends Kojo Oppong Nkrumah over Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report

4 hours ago

It will be scandalous for Akufo-Addo to interfere in galamsey fight - Abu Jinapor It will be scandalous for Akufo-Addo to interfere in galamsey fight - Abu Jinapo...

4 hours ago

Upper East: Well retrieve every pesewa owed by our customers – VRANEDCo Upper East: We’ll retrieve every pesewa owed by our customers – VRA/NEDCo

6 hours ago

Driving with photocopied license no longer permitted – DVLA to drivers Driving with photocopied license no longer permitted – DVLA to drivers

6 hours ago

AFP - OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT Burkina junta breaks silence over massacre by men 'in army uniform'

6 hours ago

Michel EulerAP Prosecutor to appeal acquittal of Airbus, Air France in Rio-Paris crash case

Latest: News
body-container-line