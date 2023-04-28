ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"We are sorry" — School Feeding Secretariat apologises to caterers over unpaid arrears

By Elvis Anokye || Contributor
Education We are sorry — School Feeding Secretariat apologises to caterers over unpaid arrears
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana School Feeding Secretariat has apologised to school feeding caterers for government failure to pay the arrears owed them.

According to the Head of Public Relations at the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat, Alfa Siba, the current state of the economy has delayed their payment but government is working assiduously to ensure the release of funds for the payment of their arrears.

Some caterers in the Ashanti Region under the government’s school feeding program went on strike on Tuesday, April 4, demanding payment of arrears and an increase in the feeding grant per child.

The decision to withdraw their services comes after the caterers threatened to lay down their tools following the government’s failure to pay arrears owed them.

The caterers who are also demanding an increment in the amount the government pays per child daily from ninety-seven pesewas to three Ghana cedis say the current amount is unsustainable because of the current state of the economy and its accompanying high cost of food commodities.

The caterers in their bid to get authorities to address their concerns petitioned the Ashanti Regional Minister on Monday, 3rd April 2023, but they however expressed dissatisfaction with his response to their concerns as they were ordered to leave.

But speaking in an interview, Alfa Siba said the funds will be released soon.

“We are engaging the relevant stakeholders and the caterers to see how best we can resolve the issue. Just last week, we paid the second term of the 2022 academic year to all the districts. So, we are appealing to the caterers to rescind their decision not to cook while we continue the engagements,” he assured.

He added that all efforts have been made to increase the feeding grant.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We are sorry — School Feeding Secretariat apologises to caterers over unpaid arrears "We are sorry" — School Feeding Secretariat apologises to caterers over unpaid a...

3 hours ago

Heavily armed fighters of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are seen in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum. By - Rapid Support Forces RSFAFP Heavy air strikes in Khartoum as Sudan truce extended

3 hours ago

Human rights situation now in Ghana worrying — Amnesty International Human rights situation now in Ghana worrying — Amnesty International

4 hours ago

Remain neutral in NPP presidential primaries—Kankam Boadu to executives Remain neutral in NPP presidential primaries—Kankam Boadu to executives

4 hours ago

Prof Frimpong-Boateng must come and prove to us galamsey destroyed Akufo-Addos garden – Kyebi Traditional Council Prof Frimpong-Boateng must come and prove to us galamsey destroyed Akufo-Addo’s ...

4 hours ago

Empathetic leader Mahama is the hope of Ghanas youth – Aide Empathetic leader Mahama is the hope of Ghana’s youth – Aide

4 hours ago

NR: All of us cannot go on strike and allow the pupils to go hungry — School feeding caterers divided N/R: All of us cannot go on strike and allow the pupils to go hungry — School fe...

4 hours ago

Sekondi High Court jails musician Nhyiraba Kojo 30 days for contempt Sekondi High Court jails musician Nhyiraba Kojo 30 days for contempt 

4 hours ago

Gregory Afoko trial: Why 2nd accused was sentenced to death by hanging Gregory Afoko trial: Why 2nd accused was sentenced to death by hanging

4 hours ago

Bawumia steals show at late Kumawu MPs one-week observation Bawumia steals show at late Kumawu MP’s one-week observation

Latest: News
body-container-line