ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP

By Elvis Anokye || Contributor
Social News We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Victims of the new Kejetia market fire incident have appealed to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fulfil the pledge of GHC100,000 they made to the traders.

According to traders, the money will help them recover some of their losses.

Part of the Kejetia market was gutted by fire on Wednesday, March 15, which led to the destruction of items worth millions of Ghana cedis.

Following the incident, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) pledged GHC100,000 to support traders whose shops were destroyed by fire at the Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region.

Led by the party’s General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, the delegation was at the market to inspect the situation and also interact with the affected victims.

“Knowing the situation that they find themselves in, the party has made a pledge of GHC100,000 to support the market women and men whose shops got burnt, at least to support them in the interim, while we know that the government will also have a package for them,” he added.

But speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, one of the leaders of the victims, Frank Antwi appealed to the NPP government to fulfil its promise.

He said they only received a GHC100,000 donation from NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city Video Kumasi: Garden City now a 'boola' city [Video]

1 hour ago

We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP

2 hours ago

Burkina Faso. By Sylvie HUSSON AFP Survivors of Burkina village massacre recount hours-long nightmare

2 hours ago

Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin Parliament is as strong as its committees – Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

2024 election: We don't want to cheat so don't cheat on us — Mahama tells NPP 2024 election: We don't want to cheat so don't cheat on us — Mahama tells NPP

2 hours ago

Residents of Jinkpang unhappy over school under trees Residents of Jinkpang unhappy over ‘school under trees’

2 hours ago

UNESCO boss exchanging pleasantries with the Ga Mantse accompanied by the Ga Queen Mothers UNESCO Director General enstooled as Development Queen

2 hours ago

'We're watching you closely; Ghana needs rescuing from current justice administration' – Betty Mould-Iddrisu to Torkonoo 'We're watching you closely; Ghana needs rescuing from current justice administr...

2 hours ago

We're being discriminated against — School feeding caterers declare nationwide strike over unpaid arrears "We're being discriminated against" — School feeding caterers declare nationwide...

3 hours ago

Joseph Whittal We may hold public hearing on petition to probe Prof. Frimpong-Boateng report – ...

Latest: News
body-container-line