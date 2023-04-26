We need the GHS100,000 you promised us — New Kejetia market fire victims to NPP

Victims of the new Kejetia market fire incident have appealed to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fulfil the pledge of GHC100,000 they made to the traders.

According to traders, the money will help them recover some of their losses.

Part of the Kejetia market was gutted by fire on Wednesday, March 15, which led to the destruction of items worth millions of Ghana cedis.

Following the incident, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) pledged GHC100,000 to support traders whose shops were destroyed by fire at the Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region.

Led by the party’s General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, the delegation was at the market to inspect the situation and also interact with the affected victims.

“Knowing the situation that they find themselves in, the party has made a pledge of GHC100,000 to support the market women and men whose shops got burnt, at least to support them in the interim, while we know that the government will also have a package for them,” he added.

But speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, one of the leaders of the victims, Frank Antwi appealed to the NPP government to fulfil its promise.

He said they only received a GHC100,000 donation from NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen.