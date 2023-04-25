Nungua: Paramount chief and chief priest smoke peace pipe as Kplejoo festival launched

25.04.2023 LISTEN

Nungua reunites as the power play by both the paramount chief of Nungua King Prof.Odaifio Walentse III and the chief priest of Nungua Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII which over the years both have been fighting over who is the legitimate ruler of Nungua community.

At a joyous occasion to officially launch 2023 Kplejoo festival celebration which forms part of the municipality's customary rites to remember their forefathers and ancestors.

Speaking at the official launch of Kplejoo festival for this year, the paramount chief King Prof. Nii Odaifio Walentse III urged the youth of the community to desist from chieftaincy violence and learn from the historic unity as they mark the annual festival.

He said the misunderstanding between him and the chief priest has been resolved by themselves and called for coexistence among the traditional authorities.

According to him, the Nungua community is the only place they belong which must be safeguarded and not destroyed.

The paramount chief warned some politicians to henceforth stop tagging Nungua as a violent community. King Professor Nii Odaifio Walentse III was optimistic that the perception out there will change following the peace-making.

According to him, a 25-member committee has been constituted to ensure that there is peace during and after the festive season. He also tasks the committee to bring perpetrators who caused violence to book without fear or favour.

The paramount chief assured that immediately after the festive season he and the chief priest will sit down and see the way forward to reclaiming all lands that have been stolen over the years.

He said the necessary documents are all intact to claim them back.