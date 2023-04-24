Financial Literacy Campaign Month: CFLE Africa engages over 400 market women and men in Sunyani

The Centre Financial Literacy Education Africa (CFLE Africa) has engaged over 400 market women and men in Sunyani to become financially aware of the need to cultivate the habit of saving, making the right financial decisions and planning for the future.

The activity which forms part of the Financial Literacy Month Campaign 2023 saw a group of volunteers from the Catholic University and the University of Energy and Natural Resources trained by the Center for Financial Literacy Education Africa on the essential principles of personal financial management and were given guidelines to engage market women and men at Sunyani Market Center on the 22nd of April, 2023.

Speaking in an interview with the press Peter Kwadwo Asare Nyarko, Executive Director of the Center for Financial Literacy Education Africa said the outreach aimed at creating awareness of financial literacy and the essential principles, educating and empowering market women and men to make the right financial decisions and also serve as their accountability partners.

According to him, CFLE Africa is committed to its mandate and will frequently check up on these people and remind them of their financial choices and decisions.

"We are building communities of financially aware and financially literate individuals, and so this is a key part of our activities. To engage market women and men so they can better plan their finances," he stated.

Ayeebo Elijah Anyagbire, one of the volunteers had this to say at the end of the event. "It was fantastic. I loved the joy that was on the faces of those market women and men. It was worth volunteering! Cheers to the team".

The event was sponsored by Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, with support from the Financial Awareness Foundation, GhanaThink Foundation and Axis Pension Trust.