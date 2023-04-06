ModernGhana logo
Landlords must pay rent agent commissions, not tenants – Rent Control Board

Tenants in Ghana have no obligation to pay rent agent commissions, according to the Ghana Rent Control Board.

Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, the Public Relations Officer of Ghana Rent Control made it clear that landlords are responsible for compensating rent agents, not tenants.

Kporsu made the statement during an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM News to address the attitude of landlords forcing tenants to pay a 10% commission to rent agents.

He emphasized that if a landlord contacts an agent and the agent successfully finds a potential tenant, it is the landlord’s responsibility to compensate the agent, not the tenant.

“If a landlord contacts an agent and the agent gets a tenant for the landlord, the landlord must pay the agent, not the tenant,” Kporsu said in the interview.

