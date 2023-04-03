Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother

Minister of Communication and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has come under intense criticism for naming a library and tech hub after her mother.

The Christiana Akua Brago Diawuo Library and Tech Hub was was inaugurated on Thursday, March 30 at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

The facility was constructed at the instance of the Minister but supported by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Huawei Ghana, MTN Ghana and the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA).

This has incensed some Ghanaians, who think the facility appears to be part of state-capture by officials of the incumbent government.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was at the event as the Special Guest of Honour.

”Recounting my past and acknowledging the contributions of my mother, Christina Akua Brago Diawuo, which has propelled me to my current state, I can only be thankful,” the Communications Minister wrote on Facebook.

”Thank you, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for joining me to inaugurate 'The Christina Akua Brago Diawuo Library and Technology hub' at Akim Oda, an honour to my mother.”

-3news.com