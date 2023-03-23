The Or Foundation leads charge against waste colonialism

23.03.2023 LISTEN

The Or Foundation is set to hold a town hall meeting at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Head Office (AMA) on March 24, 2023, to support the "Stop Waste Colonialism" campaign and provide an opportunity for members of the Kantamanto market community to share their experiences.

The event will take place from 10am to 12:30pm and is part of a series of activities by The Or Foundation to raise awareness about Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for textiles and support markets like Kantamanto in Ghana and around the world.

In a statement issued today March 23, the event will provide an opportunity for members of the Kantamanto market community, allied organizations, and the public to learn more about the 'Stop Waste Colonialism" campaign.

At the town hall meeting, city officials will engage with members of the Kantamanto community to learn about the steps they have taken to create economic opportunities through the reuse and remanufacturing of clothing.

The Or Foundation team will be speaking on the specific calls to action and engaging community members to lend their voices to the call for equitable transfer of funds to support textile waste management in Kantamanto Market.

According to the statement, a successful engagement will see the implementation of the long-term infrastructure improvements necessary to see Kantamanto Market continue to thrive well into the future as a flagship for Ghana’s resourceful circular economy.

The town hall meeting is open to the public and promises to be an informative and engaging event.

Read full statement below:

