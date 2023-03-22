Bawumia, Mahama laud peace and unity in Gonja Traditional Kingdom

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama have lauded the prevailing peace and unity in the Gonja Traditional Kingdom.

The two political figures made these comments at the outdooring ceremony of the 34th Yagbonwura, Bikunuto Jewu Soale, in the ancient capital of Nyanget in Gonjaland's Damongo of the Savannah Region.

Former President Mahama prides himself as a Gonja man and commended his tribesmen for going through the enskinment process peacefully. He called on the new Overlord to continue the good works and traditions of the Gonjas and also urged the government to support the Gonja kingdom for development.

Vice President Dr Bawumia, in his address, thanked the kingdom for ensuring a peaceful enskinment process. Despite their political differences, he emphasized that they remain brothers from the North and must live in peace for the development of Northern Ghana. He added that the government will continue to support the palace of the king and the Gonja kingdom for development.

The Secretary to the Overlord, Benkurowura Saaka Mahama, from the Buipe traditional area, delivered a speech on behalf of the new Overlord, Be-Kunuto-Jewu Soale. He thanked the Vice President and former President Mahama for attending the outdooring ceremony and expressed the new Overlord's commitment to working hard for peace and development in the traditional area. He urged the government to support Gonjaland and help resolve the few chieftaincy disputes in the kingdom.

The outdooring ceremony was a celebration of Gonjaland's rich cultural heritage and traditional values, as well as a display of unity and harmony among the people. The new Overlord's commitment to peace and development in Gonjaland is a positive sign of progress and prosperity for the kingdom.