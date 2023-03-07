180 Insolvency Practitioners inducted

One Hundred and Eighty insolvency practitioners have been inducted into the profession by the Ghana National Association of Insolvency Advisors (GARIA) and Registrar General’s Department under the auspices of the Attorney General.

The Chairperson, a former Chief Justice, Madam Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo in her remarks last Wednesday, admonished the 2nd cohort of practitioners to uphold the ethics and code of the profession.

She also urged them to demonstrate strong value systems in carrying out their responsibilities.

She stated, “As insolvency practitioners to be licensed and individually scrutinized and passed as fit and proper to be sworn in, your character matters. Your stewardship of the office matters to the stakeholders that you represent and to the reputation of this profession and to the successful building of the institution that supports it.”

She further reminded them of the importance of their profession and why their service was crucial to the survival of companies.

The event was organized by the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA) and was attended by the Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Registrar of Companies, Mrs Jemima Oware, the Board Chairman of GARIA, Prof. Emr. Albert Fiadjoe, and other distinguished dignitaries.