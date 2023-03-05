Why are you insensitive about sensitive issues? – journalist slams Akufo-Addo over high prices of sanitary pad

A versatile Ghanaian journalist, Philip Teye Agbove has amplified the long-standing calls for something to be done about the high prices of sanitary pads in the country.

Gender-based civil societies, opinion leaders, female campus groups, and others have, for a long time now, been petitioning the government to either scrap or drastically reduce the luxury taxes on sanitary pads.

These groups are of the opinion that the price has risen astronomically, making it hard for women especially those in rural areas to afford due to the high taxes.

Backing the calls, the Fourth Estate investigative journalist said the issue is pushing about 37% of young ladies in the country, particularly those in the deprived communities, into menstruation-period poverty and increasing their vulnerability rate.

In a four-thread petition, shared on Twitter by Mr. Teye Agbove on Friday, March 3, he asked President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, if they are waiting for protests before they addressed the ordeal young girls go through.

His full post reads, “Eii, so why is the Nana Addo Bawumia-led government so insensitive about sensitive issues? Why is the gov't paying a deaf ear to the calls of scrapping the luxury tax and its VAT on sanitary pads? Or the government is demanding for picketing to be fully abreast?

“Is the gov't saying that it's unaware that the 20% luxury tax and 15% VAT, with a sanitary pad costing between ¢15 to ¢20, is making pads unaffordable for adolescent girls and young women especially in deprived communities?”

It continued, “Is the gov't saying it's oblivious that the high cost of living, increasing inflation rates coupled with these taxes makes menstruation expensive, pushing the 37% of adolescent girls and young women into period poverty & widening the gender gap making women more vulnerable?

He concludes, “If you're not aware, please I'm reminding you again that this is a huge barrier to access the product for effective Menstrual Hygiene Management. Do we have gender ministry in this country?”