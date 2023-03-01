‘No more strikes’ – Tinubu assures Nigerians of an improved tertiary educational system

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has promised to restore the lost confidence in the Nigerian tertiary educational system.

The veteran politician has assured university students that there will be no more strikes as their lecturers will be provided with everything they need to make life comfortable.

Speaking at a brief acceptance ceremony on Wednesday, March 1, shortly after being declared the winner, Mr. Tinubu said he will pay attention to the demands of the tertiary cycle of education.

He also promised to offer them student loans to aid their education in the tertiary.

"I will pay attention—undivided attention—to your education. We will be creative. Credit will be available. Education loans will be available. Four years course will be four years course. No more strike," said the president-elect.

He further noted that the educational sector, particularly the third cycle, will be given the autonomy it needs to upgrade its syllabus on its own.

"Your universities will have their autonomy to be able to upgrade your syllabuses and be creative. No more selling of handouts. They must be authors. They must write and create for the nation," he said.

The proposed assurance, if granted, will see to the end of the frequent strike actions in the public universities of Nigeria.

Millions of students nationwide were at home due to an eight-month strike action that started on February 14, 2022.

At least 15 recorded strikes have taken place in the about 100 public universities in Nigeria, which have affected an estimated 2.5 million students, according to the country’s National Universities Commission.

The striking lecturers have always been demanding a review of their conditions of service, including the platform the government uses to pay their earnings, improved funding for the universities, and payment of their salaries withheld since the strike started.