E/R: Twelve sub-chiefs enstooled at Akyem Etwereso

Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, Chief of Akyem Etwereso who double as the Head of the Odua division on Akyem Land in the Eastern Region of Ghana has enstooled 12 sub-chiefs and Queenmothers to support the activities of the division and Etweresoman.

This year's theme for the festival: "A new dawn, Repositioning Oduaman as a Socio–cultural and Political Hub in Akyemansa District."

Explaining the rationale behind the enstoolment, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe said, the move was to get chiefs and queen mothers involved to promote the development of the area as Odua and Etwersoman are involved.

Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe said good service brought good rewards and therefore encouraged them to be humble and go about their duties devoid of arrogance.

"As a leader, don’t use your position to intimidate the people you are supposed to help or serve but rather bring them closer to you and address their needs.

"Remember Odua and Akyem Etwereso first, always think about the good things that you can use your power to add up to the development of the town," Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe.

He added, "I can’t rule alone that’s why I have given you some powers so that you can help me bring the betterment of the town back.

"I'm not up to two years but each and every one here can testify the good work I'm doing for Etweresoman and Odua, I want you to do the same."

According to him, Chieftaincy is not about amassing wealth for oneself. He noted that anyone with such thoughts should advise him/herself.

Daasebre pleaded with the citizens to give them the maximum support to bring out their best to develop the town, Odua Division and the country as a whole.

He stated all these when he enstooled twelve (12) Chiefs and Queen Mothers at Etwereso when they kick-started this year's Odwira Festival from 20th to 26th February 2023.

Below are the list of chiefs and queen mothers:

Ogyeabaatan Nana Yaa Gyanwa as Mmabaawa Hemaa

Obaapanin Rosina Bamfo Sekyere as Mawere Hemaa

Nana Afrifa Bosompem as Mawere Hene

Nana Ampaabeng Marfo as Mponoa Hene

Baffour Kwasi Antwi Otchere as Akwansera Hene

Nana Siaw Akwawuah as Nkonwasoafo Hene

Baffour Offei Botwe as Sompa Hene

Nana Antwi Bosiako as Rempim Hene

Nana Appiah Kubi as Siripi Hene

Baffour Kwabena Agyekum as Tufohene I

Op. Kwame Owusu as Tufohene II

Op. Kofi Yeboah as Tufohene III