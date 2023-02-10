Tamale Teaching Hospital, National TB Programme restore GeneXpert TB Test Services

10.02.2023 LISTEN

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has announced the restoration of GeneXpert TB Test services in the hospital.

The restoration of the service is a collaboration between the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the National TB Programme. This was contained in a memo issued by Dr. Ken Osei Mensah, head of the Laboratory Sub-BMC.

The memo indicates that this all-important test will be available in the hospital from January 20, 2023. “I write to notify you of the availability of GeneXpert TB Test service, which is the WHO recommended first-line diagnostic test for TB diagnosis…”, part of the memo read.

GeneXpert, a CBNAAT (cartridge based nucleic acid amplification test) is a widely accepted diagnostic test for Tuberculosis, and it is the WHO recommended first line test for TB diagnosis. In contrast to other tests available at the time, GeneXpert identifies Mycobacterium tuberculosis at the molecular level. This indicates that it uses a form of chemical test rather than microscopy to look for the TB bacterium.

The National Tuberculosis Programme and the Tamale Teaching Hospital collaboration will enhance care delivery. Since the hospital would no longer refer patients to other facilities for GeneXpert TB Test service, it is expected that the restoration of the service will provide a comprehensive TB care services at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The GeneXpert TB Test can detect if the TB of the person is resistant to rifampicin. This is a good indicator that the patient might have multi-drug resistant (MDR) TB, which is defined as resistance to both rifampicin and isoniazid.

One GeneXpert machine is estimated to cost between US$17,000 and US$74,000 depending on the module.