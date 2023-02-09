Sunyani: Swiss Embassy's trains 150 women in alternative livelihoods

One hundred and fifty women from Kurosua, Daadom and Atronie near Sunyani have since September 2022 benefited from a series of capacity building and skills training funded by the Swiss Embassy to expand daily incomes and sustain the livelihoods of beneficiaries.

Each of the beneficiaries is given start-up kits worth over GHS 1,000.00 upon completion of their training, which is usually in the production of a variety of detergents.

About 45 women farmers at Atronie, who constitute the third batch of trainees, have successfully completed their eight-day training.

The Kavinang Foundation, a non-governmental organization into community development and women's economic empowerment is facilitating the training programme.

Speaking on behalf of the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene at the closing session of the training, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. John Ansu Kumi, commended the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana for the support to socioeconomically empower women farmers in smaller communities around Sunyani.

He urged the women to make good use of the skills acquired for their own benefit and their communities at large.

Financial literacy

Mr. Seth Cudjoe, the project coordinator said beneficiaries would be given financial literacy and business management and sustainability training and help them register as cooperatives.

Some of the beneficiaries told the media that the project is "a major turning point because we previously relied solely on seasonal farming because of the raining pattern but this would help change our narratives.”

Mrs. Sarah Amoah said, "I have always been buying soap from the market to take care of the home so this would reduce my daily expenses."