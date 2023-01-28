Election 2024: NDC poised to snatch Berekum West seat held by NPP since 2000?

28.01.2023 LISTEN

With a few months away from the parliamentary primaries of the two main political parties – the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), some analysts have been assessing the chances of these two parties come December 2024.

One constituency which could produce a surprising result in the 2024 elections is the Berekum West constituency, which has been won by the NPP since the 2000 general elections.

However, Mr. Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng, popularly known as Agogo, the three-term NPP legislator for Berekum West could lose his seat to the NDC come 2024, per information gathered by this portal.

Interactions among Agogo’s constituents recorded several complaints by the constituents that their MP has lost touch with them while he is not also undertaking any visible development project in the area.

“We’re even more worried that a recent performance rating of MPs showed that even though Agogo has been in parliament since January 2009, he wasn’t among the best 200 MPs, making his performance one of the poorest among all the 275 legislators”, a constituent told this reporter.

With this poor record, Agogo is likely to lose the seat to the NDC, especially at the time when a vibrant Sunyani-based lawyer, Barima Agyekum Hinneh, popularly known in Sunyani as Barima One, has surfaced to secure victory for the NDC in the next year’s parliamentary elections.

Lawyer Barima Agyekum Hinneh is the only lawyer who fought for hundreds of victims of DKM and God is Love scandal up to the Supreme Court without taking fees.

This and other reasons have endeared him to the hearts of many, including the people of Berekum West, where he hails from and therefore stands a very high chance of winning the Berekum West seat for the NDC.

However, Lawyer Barimah Agyekum Hinneh has a hurdle to cross because he has to defeat a brother of Agogo, Dickson Kyere-Duah, also known as Stuttgart, who has been the NDC parliamentary candidate since the past eight years.

Information gathered is that Stuttgart is feverishly preparing to contest the primaries again for the third time to compete with his brother, Agogo.

However, if the NDC strategically go in for Lawyer Barimah then the party stands a better chance of winning.

It was gathered that Agogo’s mother is an elder sister to Stuttgart’s mother, according to sources, and it does appear that the Stuttgart is not prepared to unseat his brother, Agogo, of the NPP.

To worsen his case, most NDC members and sympathizers in Berekum West are seriously angry about Mr. Kyere-Duah’s open campaign for Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the ousted NDC National Chairman, as against the current Chairman, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, who is son of the Bono region during the recent NDC national executive election.

Some people also allege that his brother, Agogo, is sponsoring him to contest the primaries and win so he (Agogo) can conveniently beat him during the main elections in December 2024.