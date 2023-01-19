High Commission of Malta in Ghana inaugurated

It was a colourful ceremony when the High Commission of Malta in Ghana, located at North Ridge in Accra, was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, 17th January 2023, with the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Hon. Ian Borg, as the Guest of Honour.

Several dignitaries including the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana, Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry responsible for International Trade, Mr Herbert Krappa and former Ghanaian Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyerematen attended the event.

Also in attendance were members of the Diplomatic Corps, Heads of Government Agencies and Departments, Ghanaian Industry Captains, Ghanaian and Maltese Business Owners and Entrepreneurs as well as other distinguished personalities and members of the media.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Hon. Borg indicated that the establishment of the High Commission marks a great milestone in the relationship between Ghana and Malta and provides an opportunity to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and the continent at large.

”Being the first Maltese High Commission in Sub Saharan Africa, this is another important link in the implementation of our country’s policy strategy towards the African continent with the aim of continuing to see more collaboration on the continent. This goes hand-in-hand with our foreign policy strategy for Africa for 2020-2025”, he added.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana, Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, stated that it was an honour for Ghana, for the Republic of Malta, which forms part of the European Union to decide to open its first diplomatic mission in Africa in Ghana. He further commended the Maltese High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Jean Claude Galea Mallia and his team for a remarkable job in strengthening Ghana–Malta relations.

The commissioning of the High Commission followed the successful organization of the third Malta-Ghana Business Forum also held on Tuesday 17th January 2023 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra with over twenty-five Maltese companies from various sectors represented.

The High Commission of Malta in Accra is committed to promoting friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between the people of Malta and the people of Ghana and intensifying relations with Ghana as a priority for the Maltese government’s broader strategy in West Africa and beyond.

Diplomatic relations between Malta and Ghana date back to 1974. Since then, relations flourished over the years with various high-level exchanges, including two consecutive State Visits, one in 2017 and the other one in 2019, which were followed by the official opening of the High Commission of Malta in Accra.