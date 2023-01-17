Aburaso: Two NGOs reach out to widows and orphans

Two non-profit-making organisations, G2 Foundation and Sankofa International have jointly held a get-together programme for several widows, orphans, physically-challenged persons and the aged at Aburaso in Kumasi to put some smiles on their faces.

As part of the event, there was a free health screening with medication for blood pressure, hepatitis B, malaria and breast cancer, among others.

Their body mass index, eye problems, and other ailments of beneficiaries were given free medication.

Ms Gifty Nyarko, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of G2 Foundation advised families to demonstrate love and support to widows and orphans and avoid leaving them to their fate.

"Widowhood is part of stages in life, not a curse, therefore don't neglect them", she said, adding that "most widows are amongst the most vulnerable in society".

Ms Nyarko was speaking over the weekend at a durbar organized by the G2 foundation for widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, the aged and fatherless at Aburaso in Kumasi.

She emphasized that widowhood is a natural phenomenon that a married couple would surely encounter at a point in time since it is not likely both partners would die at the same time.

Ms Nyarko encouraged them not to give up, saying "though the distraction and traumatic experience is very serious, God himself is the defender of the widow".

Ms Nyarko later presented bags of rice, sugar, assorted drinks, cooking oil, clothes, hampers and other package items for more than 300 people including fatherless pupils who also received books, boxes of pens, pencils, school bags and scholarships for deserving ones.

The beneficiaries thanked the foundation for the kind gesture.