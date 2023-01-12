Gov’t increases base pay on single spine salary structure by 30%

The government has announced that it has signed an agreement with Labour Unions for the 30% increment of the Base Pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure for 2023.

This comes after Organized Labour demanded a 60% increment in base pay on the single spine salary structure due to harsh economic conditions.

The agreement has been signed between the government represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), and Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Organized Labour comprising workers' Unions Associations, and Institutions within the Public Services of Ghana.

In a press release issued on Thursday, January 12, it said, “The Base Pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) has been increased by 30% across board for the year 2023 at the existing pay point relativity of 1.7 per cent.”

The terms of the agreement stipulate that the effective date for the implementation of the 2023 base pay shall be 1st January 2023.

The release announcing the 30% increment on the Base Pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure has the signatures of Employment Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah as well as the Secretary General of the Trade Unions Congress, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah.

Below is a copy of the release: