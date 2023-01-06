Calm gradually returning to Doba and Kandiga after violent land disputes

Peace and stability is returning to Doba in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region after several years of violent land disputes.

Unlike before, the chiefs and people of the two communities and other stakeholders interact now and engage in social and economic activities and engage freely with each other without fear.

People from the two communities now engage in their farming activities while traders access markets and children attend schools.

This, residents, and stakeholders attributed to the role of women groups and their children known as “Payaasi and Isi” in the communities who engaged various stakeholders including Naba Atogumdeya Roland Akwara III, Paramount Chief of Sirigu Traditional Area to engage the two communities.

Apart from expressing commitment to maintain and consolidate the peace process which is portrayed in both communities that had not engaged in violence for a year, they also invite and attend functions in each other's communities.

The Sirigu Women's Organisation for Pottery and Art (SWOPA), a Non-Governmental Organisation, with funding from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives also formed the “Poyaasi” and “Isi” to implement a peace project as part of efforts to promote sustainable peace.

“Poyaasi” in Gurune language refers to women married to a particular community while “Isi” refers to their children (both boys and girls) born into the marriage and therefore the Poyaasi and “Is” concept is to promote and build intercommunity crosscutting ties for sustainable peace.

As part of the activities, the Kandiga and Poyaasi and Isi in Doba organised a food and cultural festival which brought together chiefs and people of the two communities, and representatives by the Paramount Chiefs of Sirigu and Navrongo Traditional Area, Naba Atogumdeya Roland Akwara III and Pe Denis Aneakwoa Balinia Adda Asagpaare II, respectively.

Ms Doris Azinaasa leader of the delegation of the Kandiga Poyaasi at the festival, said, during the peak of the violent conflict, not only lives and properties were lost but the situation presented untold hardships on vulnerable especially women and children.

She expressed gratitude to SWOPA and its partners and the various stakeholders working to restore peace between the two communities and hoped that the process would lead to lasting peace.

Mr Martin Amaltinga Akansuke, former Doba Youth Secretary, noted that the two communities were one and it was unfortunate for them to be fighting and appealed to the youth to desist from activities that had the potential to mar the process.

Naaba Agebeeresina Abaane Atingua II, Chief of Doba, expressed gratitude to the various stakeholders for gradually restoring peace and stability between the two communities.

He said the conflict was history and any person or persons who would attempt to cause any confusion would be dealt with and urged the women to continue to unite to play critical roles to ensure the two community were fully back to normalcy.

Mrs Bridget Adongo Akasise, Manageress of SWOPA, said the project was being implemented in six communities in the two districts including Doba, Yua, Kandiga, Mirigu, Nabango and Sirigu to employ the influence of women to promote peace in those communities and beyond.

She noted the impact of the project facilitated members of the two communities to cross to each other's communities twice for the first time in a space of two weeks to participate in functions and noted that if women were involved in peacebuilding processes, it would help resolve many conflicts in the country.

GNA