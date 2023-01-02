Enough of the abuse, exploitation – Workers of Sunon Asogli Power cry out!

Reliable sources available to this portal reveal that Ghanaian workers at the Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited located in the Tema Metropolis, unlike their counterparts within the power sector have for many years come under alleged constant abuse and exploitation by their Chinese employers and Ghanaian collaborators.

These sources have alleged that firing workers without reason and due process, bullying, victimization, intimidation, and threatening behaviours have become the order of the day as workers can barely speak up or seek redress without being shown the door. This action by the company has reached a crescendo, forcing these workers to break the loud silence and speak up for help.

Since the inception of the company, our sources alleged that no worker is permitted to form or join a union and for that matter, workers who have tried in the past to defy or jump this hurdle are summarily dismissed. This portal is also told that for over a year now, the desired dream by these workers to form and join one of the trade unions, affiliated to the TUC (Ghana) has been allegedly met with the usual intimidation, threatening, victimization, summary dismissals and in physical, some fierce resistance orchestrated by some known Ghanaian compradors close to the corridors of the company and would do everything possible to frustrate the constitutionally guaranteed rights of these workers to associate and collectively bargain.

As at the time of filing this report, information available to this portal indicates that the matter, which has been fraught with several manoeuvrings by Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited since these workers made the decision to join a trade union, has been pending before the National Labour Commission for more than a year now, awaiting a decisive determination. It is however obvious that these workers and their labour union are equally determined to see the rights of these workers respected and are therefore patiently awaiting the final determination of the National Labour Commission on the matter.

Efforts to reach the management of the company for their side of the story have proven futile.

Sunon Asogli Thermal Power Station, also Asogli Thermal Power Station, is a 560 MW (750,000 hp) natural gas-fired thermal power station in Ghana. The power station is privately owned by Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited. The power plant was the first privately-owned electricity generation installation in the history of Ghana. It is in the Kpone neighbourhood of the port city of Tema.

