Ghanaians celebrate Christmas today

Christians in Ghana will join the rest of the world tomorrow to mark this year's Christmas.

Christmas is celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

It offers varied mood and atmosphere every year across nations and Ghana is no exception.

Christmas (Mass on Christ's Day) usually marked on December 25, has an earlier term “Yule” or Yuletide.

The Britannica says it may have derived its name from the Germanic jōl or the Anglo-Saxon geōl, which referred to the feast of the winter solstice.

The corresponding terms in other languages – Navidad in Spanish, Natale in Italian, Noël in French – all probably denote nativity and the German word “Weihnachten” denotes “hallowed night”.

Since the early 20th century, Christmas has also been a secular family holiday, observed by Christians and non-Christians alike, devoid of Christian elements, and marked by an increasingly elaborate exchange of gifts.

December 25 was first identified as the date of Jesus' birth by Sextus Julius Africanus, a Christian Traveler and Historian, in 221 and later became the universally accepted date.

In this secular Christmas celebration, a mythical figure named Santa Claus plays the pivotal role by sharing gifts usually to children and the needy or vulnerable in homes and in the streets.

In many countries, the day is celebrated as a Sacred Christian Holiday, and Good Housekeeping Magazine, an American women's magazine says, the day is seen as a time to spread joy and cheer a romantic couple's day, instead of a Sacred Day in Japan.

It says many order for KFC for Christmas dinner, or make a reservation at a restaurant instead of cooking a big feast.

In Poland and many Polish communities worldwide, Christmas Eve dinner (Wigilia) begins with sharing the “Oplatek”, a paper-thin square wafer made of flour and water with an image of the nativity on it.

In Slovakia, the people enjoy carp that has lived in a bathtub for days before preparation for Christmas.

It is believed that the scales bring luck and good fortune for the coming year.

In Sweden, Finland and Norway, a day dubbed: St Lucia's Day is a special part of Christmas season that commemorates a woman said to be one of the first Christian matyrs.

The celebration involves candlelight processions, with the eldest girl in each family dressed like St Lucia in white gowns, often wearing a wreath like candles.

The girls will also serve the family S-shaped Lucia buns and coffee or mulled wine.

In Greece, decorating Christmas trees and boats has been popular for centuries and the first known Christmas tree was put up by King Otto1833, next to a large decorated boat, which families erected to celebrate men's return from sea voyages.

In Ethiopia, people celebrate Christmas called 'Ganna' or 'Genna' on January 7 in accordance with the Ethiopian Orthodox Calendar.

Mass usually begins with a special candlelight procession, in which participants wear a thin white shawl called a “Netela”.

Ethiopians don't usually give gifts during Ganna; it is a time for church, games and food.

In the Philippines, Christmas is taken seriously with big “Nochebuena” parties on Christmas Eve.

Many will attend Mass called “Misa de Riso” in the evening and then feast and dance into the wee hours.

Decorations often go big too with the parol, a lighted star lantern, featuring prominently.

In Cote d’Ivoire, Christmas Day, according to iexplore.com Africa, is celebrated by local Christians with all-night church services that starts on Christmas Eve and ends at the 06:00 hours.

During worship, one can expect singing, group dancing, poetry recitation, skits, testimonies, prayers and a sermon.

In South Africa, trafalgar.com says some start the Christmas morning with church service, while others get straight to opening their Christmas presents.

After the morning of activities, friends and families gather together for a Christmas lunch or dinner, followed by some backyard games like cricket or a well-earned nap.

In Ghana, Christians sometimes joined by non-Christians attend church services on Christmas Day, all clad in white to express joy and victory at the birth of Christ and adorn it with Christmas-coloured (red, green and gold) hats, wristbands, and spectacles flashing with lightening.

After church service, Ghanaians usually prepare their favourite dishes, wine and dine with family and friends, share gifts and go out to places of interest for more fun.

Offices and associations usually share hampers to workers and members to support the celebration.

The celebration also sees churches, organisations, offices and shops decorating their interior and exterior parts with Christmas garland, wreaths, candles, Christmas tree ornaments, holiday gnomes, swags, Santa Claus figures and Christmas wall décor.

This year's Christmas celebration is expected to be on a low key in some countries as a result of the Russian-Ukraine war, increase in fuel prices and goods and services.

In Ghana, some principal streets and road intersections have been decorated but it appears the economic hardship being experienced is affecting the euphoria associated with the celebration.

In an interaction with some Christians, Mrs Esther Boamah, a trader, said: “This year, I am not sewing new dresses for my children to church and they understand because even feeding has been a hell for us this year.”

Mr Michael Gyimah, a Nurse, said: “With this economic hardship, the only thing my family and I think of now is food oo. We will still wear any of our old and presentable attire to church.”

Ms Elizabeth Taylor, a Journalist, said: “Some private organisations usually give us hampers in show of appreciation for our partnership with them for the year. But this year, I think its because of the economic hardship, I haven't received even one hamper.”

Meanwhile, a number of social events have been lined up for the celebration in Ghana.

They include: “December in GH”, cultural events, adventure, nightlife activities, fashion, gastronomy, tours and community service events to promote the country and offer travelers opportunity to experience Ghana.

This year's December in GH event includes 'Taste of Ghana', 'Afrochella', 'Samini Experience', 'Premium Art Exhibition', 'African Legends Night', 'African Food Festival', 'Nubian Noel 2022', 'Accra Beer Festival', 'Jollof and Afrobeat Festival', and 'Eve Festival.'

