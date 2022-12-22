UniMAC-GIJ introduces new Diploma, BA, and MA/Mphil Programmes in PR

22.12.2022 LISTEN

The Public Relations Department of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, a constituent of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication, has announced the introduction of new Diploma, Bachelor and Master of Arts, and Master of Philosophy programmes.

The broader goal of the newly introduced programmes is to provide graduates with qualifications that guarantee them innovative skills in the public relations and marketing industry, a statement from the University, coped to the Ghana News Agency explained.

“This programme will also equip our students with the ability to develop the analytical skills and critical thinking necessary for both entry and managerial-level roles,” it said.

According to the department, students admitted into the programme would be well-grounded in the theoretical and practical trends in PR and marketing such that they could apply their knowledge in leadership and provide counselling services to organisations.

Some of the programmes will focus on areas such as strategic public relations, management and campaign planning, brand strategy and evaluation, strategic marketing management, crisis and reputation management, internal communication, and change management.

Other key content areas are corporate social responsibility and sustainability, advertising management, digital communication, public relations for the public and non-profit sectors, and consumer behaviour.

When successfully completed, the statement said the programmes would afford graduates a competitive edge in entry-level jobs such as PR, marketing, events management, copywriting, entertainment and sports PR, corporate communication and branding, digital communication, digital marketing, marketing communication, content management, and content creation, among others.

“Students may also start their lecturing career after completing the Master of Philosophy programme as most universities require an MPhil certificate as the minimum requirement for an entry-level role in academia,” it added.

Meanwhile, it noted that the school had also maintained regular and weekend arrangements for students enrolled in all the programmes.

The PR Department is a constituent of the Faculty of Public Relations, Advertising, and Marketing (FOPAM).

The faculty was established in January 2011 and became operational in August of the same year. Before this time, it was only a department that ran alongside other departments in the Institute.

It has three departments: the Department of Public Relations, the Department of Advertising, and the Department of Integrated Marketing.

These departments are tasked with developing, revamping, and teaching courses, organising lectures, seminars, simulation exercises, and field trips to boost students' appreciation of course contents and how they apply in the world of work.

GNA