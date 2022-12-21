Della Sowah to be honoured at Pan African Leadership Conference and Awards in The Gambia

21.12.2022 LISTEN

Former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Member of Parliament for the people of Kpando, Della Sowah would be honoured at Pan African Leadership Conference and Awards in The Gambia for her tremendous roles in governance over the years.

The event organised by the International Institute of Governance and Development (IIGD) is aimed at honouring people who have shown exemplary leadership in the areas they find themselves.

IIGD seeks to harness the positive aspects of all ideas, theories and experiences and translate them into a positive influence on society and individuals.

Aside Della Sowah, Minister of Youth and Sports and MP for Yagaba Kobori Mustapha Ussif together with Minister of Railway Development and MP for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu would also be honoured at the conference slated for January 2023.

The three MPs would be recipients of excellence in outstanding and exemplary leadership in the discharge of their roles as Members of Parliament and crucial stakeholders in governance.

Over the years, Della Sowah has contributed immensely to the development of Kpando in the area of health, education, sanitation, infrastructure, trade and commerce with the aim of building capacities for a better future for her constituents.

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah was last year honoured by Suma Traditional Area in the Jaman North District in the Bono Region of Ghana.

This was in recognition of the role she played together with seven others to protect the country's cultural values.

Della Sowah, together with other seven Members of Parliament are championing Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.