Youth must venture into organic farming — Nii Adjei Tawiah

The Municipal Chief Executive( MCE) for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly ( KoKMA), hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah has encouraged the youth and farmers interested in urban farming to venture into backyard and organic farming which does not require the use of chemicals and big size of land.

This, according to the MCE was in response to the lack of arable farmlands within the Municipality which has prevented farmers and fisher folks from fully benefiting from the government’s agricultural policies and flagship programs.

People are also encouraged to venture into smart urban agriculture where farmers are expected to explore open spaces available for agricultural purposes. Residents of Korle Klottey were further urged to venture into small household livestock farming where each household is to rear a small number of livestock for economic and pleasure purposes.

Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah was optimistic that, this will to a large extent improve the local economy of the people in the Municipality.

The KoKMA MCE made the observations during the 2022 District Farmers Day celebration organized by his Assembly at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra held under the theme “Accelerated Agricultural Development Through Value Addition “.

He referred to the theme of the celebration as appropriate since it falls in line with the Agricultural Development Policy of the government which outlines several policy measures and strategies to address the Global Sustainable Development Goals related to Agriculture and policy reduction.

The theme, according to the MCE is appropriate due to the achievements chalked by the government in the Agricultural sector through the introduction of the Modernization of Agriculture Program which was aimed at addressing productivity and value chain development to subsequently add value to farmers produce for increased incomes.

In a speech read on his behalf by Alhaji Amadu Yussif, the Deputy Municipal Coordinating Director for the Assembly, the MCE disclosed that his Assembly in conjunction with the Transport Ministry is constructing a landing beach project at Osu Beach. The component of the project included a breakwater, fish mending sites, cold store and ice-making facility, premix fuel depot, water closet toilet, fish market and a generator plant. The project which is expected to contribute positively to the economic development of the people in the area and beyond is about 70% complete.

“For us to succeed in line with the theme for this year’s farmers' day celebration and especially in reducing post-harvest losses to it’s bearest minimum. I want to use this platform to urge and encourage our development partners and stakeholders to consider investing in the value addition of agricultural commodities which will not only ensure food availability all year round but also reduce post-harvest losses and food shortages,” Hon. Nii Adjei Tawiah urged .

On her part, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle Klottey Constituency, hon. Dr. Zenator Agyemang Rawlings congratulated farmers and urged them to work harder in their quests to feed the nation and beyond. She also encouraged all awardees not to relent in their efforts but work harder to achieve better laurels in the years ahead.

The MP emphasized the need for farmers, government and stakeholders to be looking beyond just food production to value addition. Ghana, she noted has arable lands and therefore pleaded with the Assembly to provide lands for people interested in backyard farming and urban agriculture.

According to her, "food production is very essential to lives and the covid-19 lockdown periods must remind us of the importance of food production and agriculture as a whole. Urban agriculture must therefore be the way for not only farmers but the nation at large."

Mr. Stephen Nettey was adjudged the overall best farmer for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly's 2022 Farmers' Day celebration.