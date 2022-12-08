‘Happy birthday to my former boss’ – Akufo-Addo celebrates Kufuor on his 84th birthday

Former Ghana President, H.E John Agyekum Kufuor is celebrating his birthday today, Thursday, December 8.

The statesman born December 8, 1938, is turning 84 years today.

In a short statement on social media, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has penned a birthday message to ex-President Kufour who he refers to as his ‘former boss’.

In his birthday message to the former President, H.E Akufo-Addo prayed for God’s blessings for Kufour.

“Happy Birthday to my former boss, the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, H.E John Agyekum Kufuor. My wife, Rebecca, and I send you best wishes on your 84th birthday and pray for God’s blessings upon your life,” President Akufo-Addo said in a post on Twitter.

On his special day, former President John Agyekum Kufour is being celebrated by the entire country.

The Ghanaian statesman is credited for the National Health Insurance Scheme which provides affordable medical care, especially to the poor and vulnerable.