Ghana Outstanding Women Awards recognises outstanding personalities for impacting society

The 2021 edition of GOWA saw Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I, Nkosuohene of Akyem Osiem, founder and executive chairman of Dadaba Group awarded Special Charity Award at the year.

GOWA which happens to be an annual event hosted in Ghana is aimed at rewarding excellent distinguished female personalities. Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I, Nkosuohene of Akyem Osiem joined the list of honorees for his devotion towards women empowerment and philanthropic works in aiding an easy life for women.

Receiving his award plaque and citation Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I said “A successful man is not about having cars, lavish houses and making merry every time, but a successful man is a person who uses the little God-gifted wealth to impact society for a better tomorrow. I will keep up my good work in society and keep focused on my life. God bless you.”

Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I through his non-government organization Dadaba Foundation established in 2019 has provided various essential life support and essentials to the less privileged.

Touching lives is something Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I is extremely passionate about as he hosts regular events to support orphans and windows above the age of 60.

Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I is known in private life as Mr Dennis Kumi Appiah and currently holds a Bachelor's degree of science in administration.