Kwaku Rafik finally freed by National Security

Kwaku Rafik has been granted bail

02.12.2022

Seth Asante Asiedu, aka Kwaku Rafik, who was allegedly arrested by National Security officers for criticising the Akufo-Addo’s government on social media has been released.

Kwaku was released in the late hours of Thursday, December 1 after several backlash from Ghanaians.

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who at a presser earlier gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to release Kwaku Rafik, confirmed his release.

“Kwaku Rafik finally granted bail. Thank you all for your overwhelming solidarity and impressive courage.

“Tyranny shall surely be defeated,” his tweet reads.

Kwaku Rafik, was reportedly picked up in the early hours of Thursday, December 1, at his home in Amasam, Accra, following his allegedly anti-government posts.

According to reports, the numerous tweets were considered "offensive" to the state by the National Security Agency.

In some of these tweets, Kwaku lamented the frequent downgrades of the country's credit ratings.

“Investment firms are struggling; do you know who is next? I believe commercial banks.

“It will be difficult for them to pay depositors. Moody's has downgraded major banks in Ghana because of their risk levels," he tweeted on November 6.

He also waded into the recent backlash at some MPs and ministers chilling in Qatar while the country's economy keeps sinking.

“And so they left official duties to watch the World Cup. Really? A caring government indeed," reads a record of one of his Wednesday, November 30 tweets.

Kwaku Rafik also tweeted, "Pray for Ghana. The family-run government is hell- bent on destroying our future."