Techiman South 2020 election petition case dismissed against NDC

Dr. Christopher Beyere Baasongti

The Wenchi High Court has given its ruling on the Techiman South 2020 Parliamentary election petition today, Wednesday, November 30.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been in court for the past two years challenging the outcome of the parliamentary elections in that constituency that saw Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate being elected as MP.

The NDC in the petition argued that its candidate Dr. Christopher Beyere Baasongti won the parliamentary election in the constituency but was cheated during the collation of results which was marred by violence.

It can be recalled that during the 2020 elections, some voters who had converged at the collation centre to witness counting lost their lives after several gunshots were fired.

In the petition challenging the outcome of the election, the petitioner sought an order from the court to direct the EC to collate the results of all the polling stations in Techiman South and also for the EC to publicly declare Dr. Christopher Beyere Baasongti as the legitimate winner of the Techiman South 2020 parliamentary elections.

However, at the end of the hearing of the petition, the Court has ruled that the result of the election stands and dismissed the petition by the NDC.

The court subsequently, slapped the petitioner with a GHS100,000 fine to be shared among the defendant, Mr. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah and the Electoral Commission.