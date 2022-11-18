We have competently managed the economy since 2017 – Finance Minister

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has refused to accept the blame that he mismanaged the Ghanaian economy leading to the current crisis the country is experiencing.

Among the many allegations levelled against the Minister by the Minority in Parliament in their Censure Motion, the Finance Minister has been accused of “alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis”.

Appearing before the ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe the allegations on Friday, November 18, Ken Ofori-Atta denied the allegations.

According to him, contrary to the allegations of the Minority, he has competently managed the economy collectively with key stakeholders of the government since 2017.

“Hon Co-Chairs, these are very strong language. The choice of words for this part of the motion is worrying, especially as it relates to the functioning of the whole national economy. The truth is, considerable progress has been made under my tenure as Minister for Finance. Since 2017, we have competently managed the economy.

“Hon. Co-Chairs, we have competently managed the economy since 2017,” Ken Ofori-Atta told the committee.

The Finance Minister added, “Hon. Co-Chairs, it is important to note that through our leadership and commitment to turn around the economy from its state in 2016, we made great strides and remarkable progress in the years before the pandemic and the records attest to this.”

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister has apologised for the current economic hardships in the country, insisting that he equally feels the heat.

“Today, I acknowledge that our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardship. As a person President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of this economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul. I see and feel the terrible impact of the rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.

“I feel the stress of running a business but it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every day. That is what gives me the hope to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians from the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing especially since March 2020. Let me use this opportunity to say to the Ghanaian people what I believe with courage every Finance Minister around the world may wish to say to their people now. I am truly sorry,” Ken Ofori-Atta stressed.