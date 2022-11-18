Censure motion: Don’t come and lecture us about strong words you used some in 2013 – Ablakwa tackles Ofori-Atta

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa became furious at a point when Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta was making his submissions before the ad hoc committee in the ongoing motion of censure filed by the Minority Caucus.

The ad hoc committee members disagreed with the underfire minister when he tried to term certain allegations against him as wayward.

In reaction, the vocal legislator told him not to preach to them about strong languages since he was guilty of the same thing.

He cited a 2013 statement made by the Finance minister where he said: "the country's silence on the election petition could trigger a coup.”

Mr. Ablakwa argues, “The minister himself on the 12th of March 2013, is on record at the William Ofori Atta Institute for Integrity Lectures to have actually called for a coup, nothing can be stronger than that.”

“So I don't think we will be taking lectures on language from the minister," he added.

The committee in its third sitting today Friday, November 18 is hearing the motion of censure filed against the Minister of Finance by the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

The Minority Caucus represented by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson at the first sitting of the ad hoc committee made several allegations including unlawful spending on the national cathedral from the contingency fund without Parliamentary approval.

In his defence, first on the allegation that he unlawfully spent some money on the national cathedral, he says they are false claims.

He indicated that the national cathedral is 100 per cent owned by the state and as such payment made from the contingency vault was lawful.

“All the payments made for the national cathedral were lawfully done and from the contingency vault under the government obligations and not from the contingency fund as alleged by the proponents,” he said.