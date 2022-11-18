Allegations of fiscal recklessness against me false – Finance Minister

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has denied wrongdoing in the fiscal management of the country leading to the crash of the Ghanaian cedi.

Appearing before the ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe allegations levelled against him by the Minority in Parliament on Friday, the Minister stressed that he has in no way been reckless in the management of the fiscal operations of the government.

“I want to state that I have not been reckless in the management of the fiscal operations of the government,” Ken Ofori-Atta shared.

The Minister continued, “Every key expenditure made has been supported by this House (Parliament).

This was in direct response to Ground 5 contained in the censure motion by the Minority that the Minister’s fiscal recklessness has led to the crash of the Ghana Cedi.

According to the underfire Finance Minister, he has rather protected the public purse while helping President Akufo-Addo's government to achieve so much in the last six years.

“Rather, our strenuous efforts to protect the public purse is what has helped this government to have achieved much, much more than any government over a similar period in virtually all sectors, including education, health, social welfare, policing, security in general, roads, railways, agriculture, industrialisation, tourism, digitization, and funding for anti-corruption institutions,” Ken Ofori-Atta argued.

At the hearing today, the Finance Minister also disclosed that he did not withdraw funds from the Contingency Fund for the National Cathedral Project as has been alleged by the Minority.

Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured that government will surely bring the country out of the current economic crisis.