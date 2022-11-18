Censure motion: Ken Ofori-Atta drops Gabby as he chooses new legal team

18.11.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko stood in for Mr. Ken Ofor-Atta at the first sitting of the Ad-hoc committee as counsel.

But many Ghanaians including some notable persons have argued that the decision to choose his nephew further gives credence to the fact that Akufo-Addo's government is hijacked by family and friends.

It is clear Mr. Gabby has been dropped from Mr. Ofori-Atta’s legal team as he appears before the ad-hoc committee with a new legal team today.

He appeared with Lawyer Jacob Acquah Samson and one other lawyer.

The Minority caucus, represented by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson at the first sitting of the ad-hoc committee made several allegations including unlawful spending on the national cathedral from the contingency fund without Parliamentary approval.

In his defence today, Friday, November 18, first on the allegation that he unlawfully spent some money on the national cathedral, he says they are false claims.

He indicated that the national cathedral is 100 per cent owned by the state and as such payment made from the contingency vault was lawful.

“All the payments made for the national cathedral were lawfully done and from the contingency vault under the government obligations and not from the contingency fund as alleged by the proponents,” he said.