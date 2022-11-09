Gomoa West DCE outlined development projects for Mumford community

Hon Bismark Baise Nkum

09.11.2022 LISTEN

The Gomoa West District Chief Executive Hon Bismark Baise Nkum has outlined a number of projects for Mumford Community aimed at improving infrastructure development.

According to the DCE, Mumford would continue to benefit from numerous projects being undertaken by Central Government through the Gomoa West District Assembly.

He mentioned the construction of a Fishing Harbour and Breakwaters for the fishing community and other social amenities as well.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Mumford to climax their annual Akwambo festival last Saturday, Hon Bismark Baise Nkum lauded the people for self-help projects they have undertaken in the community adding it was worthy of emulation.

"I feel proud whenever I come to Mumford because His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government has done a lot for the people and the physical evidence is there for all of us to see.

"For solid sixty (60) years, Governments upon Governments failed to provide a Fishing Harbour for Mumford, it took the courage and boldness of President Akufo Addo to start construction of a fishing harbour and work on the project is progressing steadily.

"As we all know, Mumford has produced the best fishermen most of whom have won Regional and National Best Fisherman awards respectively. It was upon this that Government has vowed to ensure early completion of the Fishing Harbour project.

"As I speak, proceeds from premixed fuel has been used to construct a 12-seater modern toilet facility for Mumford, a 6-unit classroom block for Mumford Methodist Basic School, a Police Station to boost security situation in the community have been provided for the people.

"Additionally, we are constructing two premixed fuel stations to facilitate the supply of premixed fuel to the fishermen," he stated.

Hon. Baise Nkum was not happy about the poor nature of roads linking various communities in the Gomoa West District.

He specifically mentioned Gomoa Dego through Mumford to Gomoa Ankamu, Ankamu to Dawurampong, Kyiren Nkwanta to Gomoa Brofo and others that links to the hinterland, assuring that works would start for reshaping to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.

Chief of Mumford, Nana Edwey XI, thanks President Akufo Addo for the number of projects he has provided for the community, thus expressing appreciation to the NPP Government. He however appealed for early completion of the Fishing Harbour on time for the community whose livelihood depends on fishing.

Chief of Gomoa Dasum in the Gomoa East District, Nana Obokumatta encouraged the youth to aspire to reach the greater height in education saying even in the fishing industry, one ought to acquire some formal knowledge before achieving set goals.

"I always encourage parents to invest in their children's education because that would be the best legacy they could leave for them when they join their ancestors.

"I also encourage the youth to add value to their God-given talents to become self-dependant," Nana Obokumatta stated.

Apart from programmes and activities marking the Akwambo festival, the Gomoa West District Assembly in collaboration with medical professionals from Cape Coast Teaching Hospital provided free intensive health screening for hundreds of people in Mumford.

Made up of 31 medical personnel including nine (9) doctors, the patients were screened to help them know their health status.

Interacting with the people, the Hon Bismark Baise Nkum noted that the Assembly seeks to ensure that its citizenry lives healthy lifestyles adding that the exercise would continue to serve every community in the District.

According to him, the Assembly took advantage of programmes and activities lined up by the Chiefs and people of Mumford to celebrate their annual Akwambo with the screening.

"Upon information that Mumford was preparing its annual festival, I quickly called the Assembly Members in four Electoral Areas in Mumford to discuss what could be done for the people in the wake of the festival. It came out that intensive health screening would be best for the occasion.

"I sent a request to the authorities of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital soliciting assistance to organize the health screening. They responded rapidly to undertake the exercise free of charge.

"They were screened to check out for eye-related disease, Diabetes, Blood Pressure, Sugar Level, Dental diseases, Weight, Breast Cancer, Voluntary HIV screening and COVID-19 vaccination among other diseases.

"Each patient was taken thoroughly in every aspect of the screening exercise and given medicines according to results found on them. Interestingly, four doctors were assigned to check out for eye-related diseases.

"It is worthy to note that those beyond medications, would be given free eyes surgery at the hospital's facility at Cape Coast. Such people would be given free accommodation and meals while waiting for the operation to be carried out on them. It is unprecedented in history," Hon. Baise Nkum disclosed.