UEW: Level 400 students' portal updated — Management

The Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has announced to level 400 students of the university and the general public that student portals have been successfully updated, and level 400 students have full access to their portals.

This comes on the back of a demonstration organised by the students again on Monday, 10 September 2022, over the university’s inability to update their records since level 100.

The angry students noted that they will complete school this week but do not know their GPAs.

In response, management of UEW said the challenge at hand is a four-year-old issue that dates back to 2018.

“The current Management took the audacious initiative to resolve the challenges with the results of over 8,000 students as far back as June, 2022. Having come this far to successfully update students' portals based on bulk data collated from the activities of the Students’ Help Desk, we expect our level 400 students to access their portals to check the updated results and resort to the laid down processes to address their concerns if any are identified,” the University said in a statement.

Management noted that it is on the same page with the level 400 students in the quest for accurate and clean results to enable them to graduate.

“Consequently, we are prepared to stay with them side-by-side on this course to ensure that every single issue with their results is resolved,” said the statement, adding, “we expect, on the other hand, that our level 400 students will resort to dialogue for all genuine concerns to be addressed if any are identified in the process to meet our collective goal.”

Meanwhile, management said arrangements for the end of semester examinations will proceed as planned.

It said it views academic records as valuable assets to the sustenance of our institutions and the proper management of the same is non-negotiable and, therefore, management is committed to seeing through its core responsibility of protecting the sanctity of students’ records per the laid down guidelines in recognition of the efforts of students and presenting them for graduation at the appointed time.

