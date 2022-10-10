Ejura Traditional Council opens 2022 edition of annual Yam Festival with Moslem prayer, clean-up exercise

The Ejura Traditional Council has officially commenced the 2022 edition of Ejura Yam Festival with a Moslem prayer and a cleanup exercise.

The annual event which is dubbed, "Sekyerene Festival" was formally opened on Friday October 7, 2022 with a special Moslem prayer led by the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality.

Hundreds of Ejura residents including traditional authorities and religious leaders attended the prayer to seek God's blessing for the Ejura community and Ghana as a whole.

The weeklong event immediately followed with a mammoth clean-up exercise on Saturday October 8,2022.

The exercise, which began at 7am throughout Ejura Traditional Area lasted over four hours with shops and markets closed to pave way for successful work.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II appealed to all corporate organizations, development-oriented groups and other stakeholders to make it a point to join the other remaining activities of the festival.

He pledged his commitment to developing the entire Ejura land and urged his subjects to rally behind the traditional council.

The Festival is marked every year by the chiefs and people to thank God, ancestors and the traditional stool for providing them with bumper harvest of fresh yams in the year gone by.