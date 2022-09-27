GAF to host International Defence Exhibition and Conference

27.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in partnership with Great Minds Events LLC (GM) and Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute (GOGMI) will host the maiden edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEC 2022 at Burma Camp in Accra.

The event, which will be held from Tuesday, 11th to Wednesday, 12th October 2022, is dubbed, “Strengthening International Collaboration to Combat Terrorism and Transnational Organised Crimes.”

A press release issued by GAF and signed by the Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain MA Larbi, said the conference is expected to bring together delegates from the top hierarchy of Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, academia, military solution providers and other stakeholders in the Defence industry from Africa and beyond.

It said the main purpose of the IDEC is to deliberate on the growing threat of terrorism and other transnational crimes that pose significant security concerns in the region and strategies to address these emerging security concerns comprehensively.

The event is also expected to bring various international security experts to serve as speakers and panellists.