Gov’t is taking exceptional measures to address the threat of terrorist attack – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that his government is treating the threat of terrorist attack on Ghana with the seriousness it deserves.

At a media engagement on Monday, August 22, the President disclosed that exceptional measures are being taken to address the threat of terrorist attacks on the country.

He noted that any such attack must be averted for the country to focus on development that will benefit Ghanaians.

“So far by the grace of God Ghana has been spared. We can’t be complacent and take that for granted. We need along us to understand that the best way of making sure that our country Ghana continues to be at peace so that we can get on to addressing the challenges of development and the elimination of poverty which is our main concern,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President added, “We will be undermined if we go to sleep on this terrorist issue. We are taking exceptional measures that have not been taken before. We are doing all of this because of our acknowledgement of the major threats.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today commenced a two-day tour of the Upper West Region.

During his visit to the region, the president will interact with chiefs and inspect ongoing as well as completed projects.

On Tuesday, August 23, the President will commission the Kaleo Solar Power Plant.