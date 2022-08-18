Damongo MP donate computers to Nursing Training College

18.08.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Damongo who doubles as the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has donated 10 brand new desktop computers to the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Damongo.

The donation is in fulfilment of a pledge he made to the staff and students of the nursing school during their matriculation ceremony earlier this year.

The computers were presented to the school on behalf of the Honourable MP by the MCE for Damongo, Hon Musah Karim Kusubari and the NPP Constituency secretary for Damongo, Mr Kadiri Abdul-rahaman earlier today 18th August, 2022.

In a brief speech, the MCE Indicated that this donation is in sync with the MP's commitment to quality education in the district and as such will go at all length to ensure he provided the necessary tools and equipment to enhance the delivery of quality education.

Receiving the items, the principal of the college expressed her profound appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture. She noted that the computers have come at the right time and will help solve immensely their major challenge of lack of computers.

It will also enhance effective teaching and learning, she added.