Commonwealth Hall Master, Senior Tutor relieved of duties over recent clash

Authorities of the University of Ghana (UG) have accepted a decision by an investigative committee into the recent clashes between students of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall to relieve the Hall Master and the Senior Tutor of the all-male Commonwealth Hall of their duties.

At a meeting of the University Council on Thursday, August 11, the Junior Common Room (JCR) Presidents of both halls of residence have also been referred to their respective Disciplinary Committees “for their actions and inactions leading to and after the riots”.

According to a statement issued by the Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah after the meeting, Commonwealth Hall is to be surcharged with the cost of damages to property in the vicinity of Mensah Sarbah Hall.

This follows violent clashes on Friday, August 5, leaving some students injured.

Management is said to be providing assistance to the police in their investigations to grab the perpetrators.

“The police are assisting management to ensure that the implementation of these actions does not lead to further rioting, and there is therefore a presence of police officers on the University’s Legon campus,” the statement noted.

“An online portal has been provided for submission of tips, names, documents, pictures and videos that will help bring perpetrators of the clashes to book.”

—3news.com|Ghana