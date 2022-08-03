'Embrace peace, without it nothing moves on' — Yagbonwura urge residents

03.08.2022 LISTEN

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I has urged residents of the Savannah Region to at all times, embrace peace for sustainable development.

He made this call in a speech read on his behalf by the Registrar of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Mr. Abutu Kapori during a training workshop on Covid-19 and peace building on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to him, peace is an essential component in propelling every country's development adding that lack of peace retards socio-economic advancement.

"Without peace, nothing moves on", he conveyed whiles urging the participants to keenly concentrate on the various presentations by the experts to inure to the overall benefit of the Savannah Region.

He also heaped special praises on the organizers of the workshop.

"The Traditional authority of the Region wishes to commend the implementing agencies for this august activity in the Savannah Region. Our relationship with you will continue to impact development in the Region," he stated.